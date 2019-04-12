Zacks: Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Given $27.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Luxfer an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other Luxfer news, Director Joseph Bonn sold 10,041 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,914.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Luxfer by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,862,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,469,000 after buying an additional 1,064,125 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Luxfer by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 321,145 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Luxfer by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 736,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 146,789 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Luxfer by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 215,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $24.82. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,487. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.16. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Luxfer had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

