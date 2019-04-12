Zacks: Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $107.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Broadband Corp Series C an industry rank of 196 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,323. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 249.32 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 10.33.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 314.28% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 21,666.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.