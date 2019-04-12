Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Twitter (TWTR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twitter continues to add features and ramp up its security measures to boost engagement levels. The company’s new in-app camera feature strengthens its competitive position against the likes of Snapchat and Facebook’s Instagram. Twitter is also benefiting from strong growth in international markets and video advertisements. Growing adoption of video ad products like Video Website Cards & Video App Cards will drive the top line. Moreover, Twitter remains focused on live and is now exploring beyond just news. The series of live streaming deals are a step in that direction. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Lack of revenue diversification is a major concern as the company is dependent on advertising.”

TWTR has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Group upgraded Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twitter to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Wedbush set a $37.00 price target on Twitter and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.79.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.50. 6,763,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,105,776. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Twitter has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The social networking company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $908.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $22,432,116.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,191,144 shares in the company, valued at $39,164,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,464,431 shares of company stock valued at $46,652,981. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,581,000. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,243,000. MACRO Consulting Group bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Twitter by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 394,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

