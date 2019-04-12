Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Telecom Argentina (TEO) to “Hold”

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

TEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Santander upgraded Telecom Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE TEO opened at $14.08 on Friday. Telecom Argentina has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.96. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 132,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.