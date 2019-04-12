Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH) to Buy

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCPH. Svb Leerink downgraded Scpharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Leerink Swann cut Scpharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

SCPH opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.18. Scpharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.77 and a quick ratio of 13.77.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scpharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.93% of Scpharmaceuticals worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

