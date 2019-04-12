Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NCR (NCR) to Buy

NCR (NYSE:NCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NCR is benefiting from growth in ATM orders and cloud segment. Moreover, with a diverse self-service portfolio and associated benefits (cost and time savings), we believe that it is poised for solid growth. NCR entered the payments space with the acquisition of JetPay, which aided the Cloud revenue growth, and will also supported its strategy of shifting to more Software and Services lead recurring revenues. NCR continues to focus on its M1 initiatives on services and restructuring activities. Moreover, its cost saving initiatives are expected to result in notable savings in the near-term. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s first-quarter earnings release. It has positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters. However, NCR is affected by a highly leveraged balance sheet and competition from Diebold and HP.”

Get NCR alerts:

NCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NCR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson upgraded NCR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NCR opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. NCR has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. NCR had a positive return on equity of 85.30% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $113,411.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $47,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,862.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,380. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NCR by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,792,000 after buying an additional 175,492 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in NCR by 106.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in NCR during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in NCR by 229.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 58,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 14.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.