Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ingredion (INGR) to Hold

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

INGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

Ingredion stock opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $87.02 and a twelve month high of $131.99.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10,975.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,539,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,498,125 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

