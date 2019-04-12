Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Everi (EVRI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Everi presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of Everi stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 7,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,462. Everi has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $703.90 million, a PE ratio of 99.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.89.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everi had a net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everi will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Everi by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,237,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after buying an additional 621,899 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,605,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

