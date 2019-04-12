Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bandwidth (BAND) to Sell

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bandwidth.com, Inc. provides cloud-based communications platform for enterprises primarily in the United States. The Company offers data Internet, voice/voice over Internet protocol, managed network and conferencing services. Bandwidth.com, Inc. is based in RALEIGH, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.10 and a beta of 0.80. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $72.48.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $52.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. Bandwidth had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $150,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,192 shares of company stock valued at $23,375,668. Corporate insiders own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,549,000 after buying an additional 184,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after buying an additional 26,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 469.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

