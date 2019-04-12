Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Adtalem have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The momentum is likely to continue on the back of strong new and total student enrollment growth, and cost-control efforts. Its portfolio management approach and effective cost management will help it drive sustainability over the long term. However, restructuring charges related to the closing of the Ross University School of Medicine campus in Dominica and real estate consolidations have been dampening its earnings over the last few quarters. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for fiscal 2019 have remained stable over the past 60 days, limiting the stock’s upside potential.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.60.

ATGE opened at $48.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $154,545.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. White sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $143,952.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at $35,320,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

