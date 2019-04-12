Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) to Strong Sell

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senior Housing Properties Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust or REIT which owns senior living communities; office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics, and biotech laboratory tenants; as well as wellness centers. “

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SNH opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 264.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 31,657 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 83,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 56,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,852,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,646,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 239,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 133,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.