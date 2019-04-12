Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Motorola Solutions (MSI) to Hold

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorola intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem. The company’s competitive position, disciplined capital deployment and attractive portfolio augur well for future. Management also offered bullish guidance for 2019 on the back of solid demand trends and healthy growth dynamics. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year on average. However, adverse currency translations remain headwinds as the company generates significant revenues outside the United States. Brexit could further result in higher tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade between the U.K. and the European Union, lowering productivity of the company. Higher working capital requirement due to the implementation of new ERP system is further hurting cash flow. Margin woes remain another perennial concern for Motorola.”

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.73.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $143.05 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $105.06 and a one year high of $144.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.17% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 79,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total transaction of $11,152,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total transaction of $1,940,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.