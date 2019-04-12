Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to Sell

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Intercontinental Exchange have underperformed the industry in a year. Rising expenses, adverse foreign currency fluctuations and stricter regulations raise concerns. The company estimates 2019 adjusted operating expenses in the range of $2.15-$2.20 billion. Interest expenses are anticipated at $73 million for first-quarter 2019. A Zacks Rank #4 and Earnings EPS of –1.03% makes positive surprise prediction difficult. The company has seen its 2019 and 2020 estimates move down in the last seven days. Nonetheless, Intercontinental Exchange’s successful acquisitions, achievement of cost synergies and a reduced debt level well poise the company for long-term growth. Moreover, a consistent strength in its energy franchise, improving recurring market data revenues (2019 data revenues to grow in the band of $2.19-$2.24 billion) and ongoing initiatives are likely to keep growth on track.”

ICE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.63 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.50 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

NYSE ICE opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.48. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $82.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $1,920,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,621 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,845.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,627 shares of company stock worth $16,458,501 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

