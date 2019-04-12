Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hamilton Lane (HLNE) to Strong Sell

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Hamilton Lane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 66.32% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $430,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,617,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,446,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,052,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,052,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 424,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 174,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toscafund Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,528,000. 44.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

