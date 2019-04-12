Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of UCART19, ALLO-501, ALLO-715, ALLO-819, CD70, DLL3 and ALLO-647 which are in clinical stage. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

ALLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.04.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,592,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,772,000. VV Manager LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $206,853,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $130,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent.

