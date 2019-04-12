Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to Sell

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMD provides microprocessors (x86-based), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics. Intensifying competition in the traditional PC market as well as GPU segment is a major headwind. AMD faces significant customer concentration. Hence, loss of any one of these customers will massively hurt top-line growth. Also, a highly leveraged balance sheet remains a concern. However, AMD is benefiting from robust adoption of GPU’s driven by increasing adoption of AI techniques and machine learning tools in industries like gaming, automotive and blockchain. AMD’s collaborations with Baidu, Amazon, Tencent, Microsoft and JD.com are other positives.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,979 shares in the company, valued at $798,081.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $1,014,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 909,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,079.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,423,166 shares of company stock worth $829,270,489. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,893.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

