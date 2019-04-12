Zacks: ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTRV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also assigned ContraVir Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Maxim Group downgraded ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ CTRV opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) by 229.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,958 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 1.08% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. It engages in the development of TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B; and CRV431, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

