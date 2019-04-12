Zacks: Brokerages Expect Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) to announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.24. Voya Financial reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 26,138 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Tripodi purchased 1,500 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.45 per share, for a total transaction of $74,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $2,534,263. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,819,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.