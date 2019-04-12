Zacks: Brokerages Expect Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) to announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.24. Voya Financial reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 26,138 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Tripodi purchased 1,500 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.45 per share, for a total transaction of $74,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $2,534,263. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,819,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.