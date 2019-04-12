Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Busey Co. (BUSE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.55. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $25.88. 97,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,252. First Busey has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in First Busey by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Busey by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in First Busey by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

