Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Express, Inc. (EXPR) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Express reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3,200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Express had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $628.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Express’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Express from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Express from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

Shares of EXPR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.86. 13,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,971. Express has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Express by 204.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 836,893 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Express in the third quarter worth $262,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Express by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Express by 4.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 148,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 98,995 shares during the period.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

