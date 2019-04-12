Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to announce $153.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.60 million to $154.10 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $140.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $632.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $626.10 million to $637.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $669.80 million, with estimates ranging from $663.40 million to $677.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $155.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $33,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $397,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,100 shares of company stock valued at $590,713. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.13%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

