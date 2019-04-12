Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.36. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $107,727.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 15,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $608,238.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,351 shares of company stock worth $13,694,257. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $802,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 8,572.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.1% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

