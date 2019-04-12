Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avnet (AVT) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avnet (NYSE:AVT) will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.07. Avnet posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. Avnet has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 794.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 54,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

