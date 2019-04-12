Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) to Post $0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.61. Archer Daniels Midland reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.83 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

In other news, Director Donald E. Felsinger acquired 60,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000,000 after buying an additional 62,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,289,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,814 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 148,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 53,880 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $1,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

