Zacks: Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $12.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bank of Commerce an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Karl L. Silberstein acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $70,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.26 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company's deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Commerce (BOCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.