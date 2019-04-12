Zacks: Atossa Genetics Inc (ATOS) Given $9.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Atossa Genetics an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Genetics in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atossa Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

ATOS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. 530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,249,943. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.82. Atossa Genetics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Genetics stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 405.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,064 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Atossa Genetics worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

