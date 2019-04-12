Zacks: Analysts Set $17.00 Price Target for Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Seabridge Gold an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

Shares of SA stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $710.02 million, a P/E ratio of -81.93 and a beta of 0.06. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SA. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $691,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

