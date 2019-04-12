Zacks: Analysts Expect PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.02 Million

Brokerages forecast that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will post sales of $76.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.73 million to $80.88 million. PBF Logistics reported sales of $64.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year sales of $310.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.04 million to $333.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $335.29 million, with estimates ranging from $295.79 million to $358.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 46.69%. The company had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PBFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Monday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

In other PBF Logistics news, Director David Roush sold 6,500 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $140,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $38,278,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 99.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

PBFX opened at $21.12 on Friday. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This is a boost from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 110.99%.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

