Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. Trade Desk posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.28. Trade Desk had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $160.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.18 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.22.

Trade Desk stock opened at $200.36 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.98.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Vivian Yang sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $1,570,247.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,150,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 426,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $83,307,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,919,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 641,474 shares of company stock valued at $122,688,483 over the last ninety days. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

