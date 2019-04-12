YY (YY) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on YY. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of YY in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of YY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.
NASDAQ YY opened at $84.89 on Wednesday. YY has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21.
About YY
YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.
