YY (YY) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YY. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of YY in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of YY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Get YY alerts:

NASDAQ YY opened at $84.89 on Wednesday. YY has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in YY by 90.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in YY during the first quarter worth about $686,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in YY during the first quarter worth about $692,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in YY by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 358,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 224,119 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in YY by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.