Forget Regarding the Mending a new date for Britain to leave the European Union.

The issue the high-stakes EU summit of Wednesday: What exactly was about Angela Merkel’s tabletcomputer?

The chancellor shared a hearty laugh on her tablet together with British Prime Minister Theresa May over some mystery image, since the 28 EU leaders sat down to talks with Britain’s future in the balance.

The rare moment of levity was a part of a tense, daylong diplomatic ballet that played Wednesday in the Quarter of Brussels, culminating in a closed-door dinner at which prime ministers and presidents will speak for hours till they disagree.

And only then will they decide just how Britain can stay in the EU.

It’s a particular sort of European supper celebration: EU leaders (with no Britain’s Theresa May, since she isn’t invited) each have their own turn to talk and talk and talk in between snacks and sips till they reach a consensus about whether to grant the U.K. an expansion to Brexit, and for how long. The dinner is forecast to drag into the early hours of Thursday.

For dessert du jour scallop salad , cod with shrimp and mini-mushroom arancini rice chunks, followed closely by iced macadamia nut parfait However, the menu.

As usual at EU meetings, undertones were transported by the menu. Tension erupted within rights, although cod has been a source of dispute earlier this season between French and British fishermen

Hours before the dinner began: The prime minister and between harder-line EU leaders and also ally May played with. The German and French leaders had their huddle. A mini-club of all North Sea countries assembled elsewhere.

It is the only real way the EU can come to the consensus that is essential, and appears baffling to outsiders — but the EU has raised it.

Everybody got their own interests to defend, but in the conclusion of the day, they must all agree on a single answer: The EU leaders may let her delay Brexit till June, or compel her to delay it longer — or tell her”good riddance” and allow Britain risk tumbling from the bloc this week without any future strategy.

The summit appeared to get off to a start. While they gathered about a round dining table three of the European leaders took their jackets.

Merkel walked over at the ready her , to May. The screen was looked at by the two leaders before sharing a laugh.

Questions erupted. What did Europe’s strongest women — often on other surfaces of this debilitating, prolonged Brexit debate — find funny? The theory: It had something to do with their matching jackets, indistinguishable EU-blue.

May was being treated just like a piece of a EU outcast, even before she came at Brussels. The official summit booklet with leaders’ photos relegated the head of the British government to the amount of”Guest.”

May subsequently took the floor, begging for her peers for more than an hour so the EU members may debate if the prime minister made a persuasive case until she had been ejected.

Prior to the other leaders agreed to grant her a short Brexit delay, at the Brexit peak two weeks before, May waited four hours.

A number of Wednesday’s summit drama began before European Council President Donald Tusk officially opened the night meeting from the Europa building in the multicolored primary room.

Earlier in the afternoon, Belgium hosted six different countries near the U.K. — Netherlands, Spain, France, Germany, Ireland and Denmark — at the neoclassical Egmont Palace throughout city, amid hills of marble and gilded chandeliers, to plot strategy.

However, not everybody liked this thought. Surveys quickly surfaced the particular”mini-summit” was a plot to set out rough provisions for Britain’s brand new extension and set another EU leaders prior to a fait-accompli. Instantly diplomats needed to play down the meeting, stating it was only to”organize” plans in the event of a no-deal.

It can get to be just as much, although it is all in a day’s work for the EU.

In a 2016 summit when Britain was once German Chancellor Angela Merkel walked out the building went for a dose of the Belgian delight by, to a French fry shack near.