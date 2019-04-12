The Newest on Britain’s Departure from the European Union (all times local):

Get alerts:

12:45 p.m.

The European Union’s legislature has warned British Prime Minister Theresa May to come to the Brexit summit with signs on how she expects to turn into the cross-party talks with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn into a victory.

The European Parliament said in a statement Wednesday that May”can’t come empty-handed.”

And the legislators told the EU leaders that they need to be certain that Britain won’t become obstructionist in case a very long extension to their death is granted.

They said the summit”would be advised to offer the U.K. having an expansion which should be appropriately framed to honor the principle of true cooperation.”

The European Parliament will need to accept any agreement May reaches the EU to make it binding.

___

11:35 a.m.

Groups representing producers in the U.K. and across the continent have now appealed to European leaders to use Britain to avoid a divorce in the bloc without a offer.

Make UK and sister firm Ceemet issued a letter to heads of state and chief negotiator Michel Barnier warning of financial shock in the event of a Brexit.

The groups state that if they recognize attempts have been made to deal with chaos that a no-deal situation would cause,”it must be clear that neither the EU nor the UK are prepared, and as a consequence European industry is likewise not adequately prepared, to get this cliff edge situation”

Prime Minister Theresa May travels to ask for another extension to Britain’s passing. Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on Friday.

___

9:30 a.m.

European Union Council President Donald Tusk is meeting leaders such as British Prime Minister Theresa May ahead of a crisis summit to decide whether to give that a delay in its departure to the United Kingdom from the European Union.

Donald Tusk and the leaders of Latvia, Lithuania, The Netherlands and finally May meet soon before Wednesday day’s summit begins.

It is likely to be a tough day for the embattled British chief as she pleads for a second expansion to stop Britain’s departure currently scheduled for Friday.

Tusk has indicated an even longer delay of up to a year with conditions attached to make sure Britain does not stymie EU decision making if it remains a member.

EU countries are now increasingly exasperated with uncertainty and all the division in Britain.