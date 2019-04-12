Yanzhou Coal Mining (YZCAY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing. It offers coal products for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; and manufactures coal chemicals, including methanol, as well as engages in potash mineral exploration activities.

