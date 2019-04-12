Xilinx (XLNX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $133.07

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.07 and last traded at $132.02, with a volume of 131355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Mizuho raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Xilinx to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Xilinx to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 12,987.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,595,886 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 7,537,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 629.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,579,088 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $390,001,000 after buying an additional 3,951,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $210,563,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 115.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,309,431 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $345,488,000 after buying an additional 2,312,358 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1,478.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,127,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $94,468,000 after buying an additional 1,055,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

