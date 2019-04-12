Xerox (XRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XRX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Xerox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.60.

XRX stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $34.53. 70,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,116. Xerox has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). Xerox had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Xerox by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Xerox by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Xerox by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

