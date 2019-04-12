World Acceptance (WRLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.32

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.32 and last traded at $125.26, with a volume of 7168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.57.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on World Acceptance to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 18.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $137.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.16 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corp. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,938,000 after buying an additional 55,747 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 741,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,871,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “World Acceptance (WRLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.32” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/world-acceptance-wrld-sets-new-52-week-high-at-125-32.html.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.