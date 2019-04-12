WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 3.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 66,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,417,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $123.77. The stock had a trading volume of 30,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,931. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $137.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.517 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

