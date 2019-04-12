WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys Shares of 7,120 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,815,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,247,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,467,000 after acquiring an additional 339,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,804,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,141 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,577.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,075,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,151.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 10,516,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.40. 1,534,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,847,313. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

