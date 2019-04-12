WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Stake Lowered by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,077 shares during the period. WNS makes up 2.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.69% of WNS worth $18,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in WNS by 599.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 210,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on WNS from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

WNS stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.46. 52,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,291. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

