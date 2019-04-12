Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 139 Shares of Linde PLC (LIN)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 2.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Linde to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Linde from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.10 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.18.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,438,082.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 54,994 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $10,144,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $13,419,200. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.53. 16,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $145.95 and a 52-week high of $185.92. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

