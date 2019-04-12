WINCOIN (WC) Market Capitalization Hits $0.00

WINCOIN (CURRENCY:WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. WINCOIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and $2,270.00 worth of WINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINCOIN has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. One WINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002038 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

WINCOIN Coin Profile

WINCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2014. WINCOIN’s total supply is 451,276,343 coins. WINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wincoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WINCOIN is wincoin.co

Buying and Selling WINCOIN

WINCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

