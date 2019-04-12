WideOpenWest (WOW) Downgraded by Macquarie to Neutral

Macquarie lowered shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $800.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.85. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.53 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 6,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P purchased 92,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $873,161.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,597,936 shares of company stock worth $14,827,282 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 298,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 227,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 54,356 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 109,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

