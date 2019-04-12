Whitbread (WTB) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 5,500 ($71.87).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,450 ($58.15) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,857.81 ($63.48).

LON WTB traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,839 ($63.23). The company had a trading volume of 1,020,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,229. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,803 ($49.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10.

In other news, insider Frank Fiskers acquired 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($63.47) per share, for a total transaction of £29,627.70 ($38,713.84). Also, insider Louise Smalley sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,891 ($63.91), for a total transaction of £162,038.83 ($211,732.43).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

