Western banks Assist Saudis Increase $12 billion in bonds

Saud Arabian state-controlled oil company Aramco – that the very profitable on earth – has increased $12 billion in a bond issue that reveals investors are keen to do business with the kingdom despite outrage over the killing of a dissident journalist of the past year.

Bonds out of Saudi Aramco started trading after attention from investors at London on Wednesday, together with all bids reaching as much as $100 billion. The Saudis had originally wanted to increase 10 billion issued $12 billion according to financial information provider FactSet.

Saudi Arabia faced international condemnation following the assassination in October of Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in the consulate in Istanbul of the kingdom. But the bond sale, which was conducted by banks including JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley, shows interest from businesses.

The money is supposed to bring cash to the coffers of the kingdom. The proceeds of the bond can aid Aramco in its own $69 billion acquisition of majority shares in the petrochemicals company SABIC by the nation’s sovereign wealth finance. As it broadens its own investments in an effort to diversify revenue from the decades-old dependence on fossil fuels, that cash would be used by the finance.

The fascination with the bonds of Aramco marks a PR turnaround for Saudi Arabia.

The bond issue represents a opportunity to have the big profits it generates — and a piece of the state-dominated oil sector of Saudi Arabia. In filings ratings agencies revealed last year that the firm made $111 billion in earnings.

By comparison, Apple booked a net gain of roughly $60 billion Royal Dutch Shell had Exxon Mobil $21 billion and net earnings of $23 billion.

One firm that sat out on the bond sale was Kingdom Holding, the investment company chaired by Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who had been caught up in a effort in 2017 led by the crown prince since he consolidated power.

Kingdom Holding CEO Talal Al-Maiman said the bond yields were a bit lower than that which the firm goals for.

Speaking at a Bloomberg investment summit in Abu Dhabi, Al-Maiman reported that the international interest in the bond is a good sign for the realm.

“It’s just a enormous vote of confidence”

Aya Batrawy reported from Abu Dhabi.