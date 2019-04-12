Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (WIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of WIA opened at $11.15 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

