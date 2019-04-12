Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 1st

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0885 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.
Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.
NYSE HYI opened at $14.79 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $15.08.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
See Also: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.