Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0885 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI alerts:

NYSE HYI opened at $14.79 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $15.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/western-asset-high-yield-dfnd-opp-fi-hyi-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-09-on-may-1st.html.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.