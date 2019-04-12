Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This is an increase from Western Asset High Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of HIX opened at $6.59 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

In other Western Asset High Income Fund II news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $254,539.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 799,400 shares of company stock worth $4,995,770 in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

