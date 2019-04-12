Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Stake Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.77% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $11,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after buying an additional 28,005 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,339,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $246,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,024.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,238.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,167 shares of company stock worth $1,443,112. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WABC stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

