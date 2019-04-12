West Kirkland Mining (WKM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of West Kirkland Mining Inc (CVE:WKM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 44000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $20.42 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

About West Kirkland Mining (CVE:WKM)

West Kirkland Mining Inc, a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in Nevada. Its flagship asset is the Hasbrouck heap leach gold project, which consists of the Hasbrouck and Three Hills properties located in southwestern Nevada.

