WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of WESCO International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other news, SVP Christine Ann Wolf bought 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,139.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Louis Singleton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,429.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in WESCO International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCC traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $55.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,157. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $43.94 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.